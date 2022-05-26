Economic Calendar: already available on MQL5.com, coming soon in MetaTrader 5
Do you know estimated date when it will be possible to access the economic calendar from MQL5 robots and the strategy tester??
probably you can say exact day, but I mean if in one month, or 6 months etc...
Do you know estimated date when it will be possible to access the economic calendar from MQL5 robots and the strategy tester??
probably you can say exact day, but I mean if in one month, or 6 months etc...
Should be soon hopefully, they are working on it.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.08.26 21:29Уже скоро будет рилтаймовый календарь с историей будет в MQL5, включая тестер стратегий. Мы вовсю заняты реализацией.
We have our own calendar, the sources for each event are listed in the description. It will not be necessary to suffer with parsing.
It has been a year now. Has the news calendar been implemented in mql5 and strategy tester yet? so that we can use it in code?
Thanks
It has been a year now. Has the news calendar been implemented in mql5 and strategy tester yet? so that we can use it in code?
Thanks
You can read the summary thread about calendar, for example -
----------------
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
for example -
- A good demonstration about using calendar economic events from code.
- Documentation about object use by Calendar (See OBJ_EVENT).
Waiting long for such a tool.
Standard question: It doesn't come for mt4, right?!...
You can read the summary thread about calendar, for example -
----------------
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
for example -
- A good demonstration about using calendar economic events from code.
- Documentation about object use by Calendar (See OBJ_EVENT).
Yes. But I wanted to filter the events by the currency it is listed under in the Calendar tab. Any suggestions?
Yes. But I wanted to filter the events by the currency it is listed under in the Calendar tab. Any suggestions?
I think - it is not available now ...
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- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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A new service has been launched on MQL5.com — the economic calendar tool is intended to provide useful information about macroeconomic events. It is considered a major fundamental market analysis tool developed by MetaQuotes Software on the bases of real-time data collected from public sources.
The current version features economic news from the US, Japan and the European Union. Regardless of the broker used, relevant information is delivered to traders without delays, allowing them to instantaneously react to market events. Soon, the new calendar will replace the current one used in MetaTrader 5, so that users of the multi-asset platform will be able to receive up-to-date indicator values immediately after their release. Moreover, it will be possible to access the economic calendar from MQL5 robots and the strategy tester.
The MQL5.com economic calendar provides an online chronology, in which events are marked in accordance with their significance, while the most important ones are shown with a red label. With the economic calendar, you can keep track of key events and evaluate their effect on financial markets. Information about economic indicator releases can help users to formulate informed trading decisions and forecast future market developments. For example, knowing the release time of GDP or unemployment rate reports, you can prepare for increased volatility in the market to capture good trading opportunities.
With the MQL5.com economic calendar, you can always be up to date on global markets and well prepared for market movements. For convenience, you can filter events by importance, choose desired countries and time intervals. This essential economic information resource is updated automatically during announcements in real time. Open the economic calendar right now, and start monitoring important macroeconomic events to make more weighted trading decisions.
Go to the Economic Calendar