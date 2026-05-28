Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals - page 40
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
News Trading Made Easy (Part 6): Performing Trades (III)
In this article we will make improvements to the storage database, new views will be added to present data such as displaying dates for the last news event or the next news event for each unique event in the MQL5 Economic calendar this will improve the user's experience when using the program as it will bring awareness to future or past events. In addition, the expert input menu will be expanded upon to accommodate news filtration and the stop order entry methods.
Developing a Calendar-Based News Event Breakout Expert Advisor in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.25 13:38
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 6): Automating Trade Entry with News Event Analysis and Countdown Timers
In this article, we take the next step in our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by automating trade entries based on real-time news analysis. Building on our previous dashboard enhancements (Part 5), we now integrate trading logic that scans news events using user-defined filters and time offsets, compares forecast and prior values, and automatically executes BUY or SELL orders depending on market expectations. We also implement dynamic countdown timers that display the remaining time until news release and reset the system after execution, ensuring our trading strategy remains responsive to changing conditions.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.17 16:02
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 7): Preparing for Strategy Testing with Resource-Based News Event Analysis
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.14 16:50
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 8): Optimizing News-Driven Backtesting with Smart Event Filtering and Targeted Logs
In this article, we propel the MQL5 Economic Calendar series forward by optimizing our trading system for lightning-fast, visually intuitive backtesting, seamlessly integrating data visualization for both live and offline modes to enhance news-driven strategy development. Building on Part 7’s foundation of resource-based event analysis for Strategy Tester compatibility, we now introduce smart event filtering and targeted logging to streamline performance, ensuring we can efficiently visualize and test strategies across real-time and historical environments with minimal clutter.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.18 07:43
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 9): Elevating News Interaction with a Dynamic Scrollbar and Polished Display
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.28 08:00
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 10): Draggable Dashboard and Interactive Hover Effects for Seamless News Navigation
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VII) — Post Impact Strategy for News Trading
The strategy we explored in the previous article centered on placing pending orders shortly before a high-impact news release. The goal was to capture profits from the sharp price movements that often follow such events. While this approach can be effective, there are scenarios where it falls short—such as when one of the orders is triggered but fails to reach the take profit level, eventually hitting the stop loss instead.In the next section, we’ll dive into the integration plan for this strategy and assess its feasibility through chart history analysis and live logic implementation.
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VIII) — Quick Trade Buttons for News Trading
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (X)—Multiple Symbol Chart View for News Trading
In the previous article, we introduced a multiple-symbol management feature that allows traders to quickly select their preferred trading pairs. This reduced the time spent switching between charts just to configure a pair for trading.Today, our focus is on refining this multiple-symbol trading approach by empowering traders with real-time multi-chart views directly inside the EA.