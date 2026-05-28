Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals - page 40

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News Trading Made Easy (Part 6): Performing Trades (III)

News Trading Made Easy (Part 6): Performing Trades (III)

In this article we will make improvements to the storage database, new views will be added to present data such as displaying dates for the last news event or the next news event for each unique event in the MQL5 Economic calendar this will improve the user's experience when using the program as it will bring awareness to future or past events. In addition, the expert input menu will be expanded upon to accommodate news filtration and the stop order entry methods.

News Trading Made Easy (Part 6): Performing Trades (III)
News Trading Made Easy (Part 6): Performing Trades (III)
  • www.mql5.com
In this article news filtration for individual news events based on their IDs will be implemented. In addition, previous SQL queries will be improved to provide additional information or reduce the query's runtime. Furthermore, the code built in the previous articles will be made functional.
 

Developing a Calendar-Based News Event Breakout Expert Advisor in MQL5

Developing a Calendar-Based News Event Breakout Expert Advisor in MQL5

Volatility tends to peak around high-impact news events, creating significant breakout opportunities. In this article, we will outline the implementation process of a calendar-based breakout strategy in MQL5. We'll cover everything from creating a class to interpret and store calendar data, developing realistic backtests using this data, and finally, implementing execution code for live trading.
Developing a Calendar-Based News Event Breakout Expert Advisor in MQL5
Developing a Calendar-Based News Event Breakout Expert Advisor in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
Volatility tends to peak around high-impact news events, creating significant breakout opportunities. In this article, we will outline the implementation process of a calendar-based breakout strategy. We'll cover everything from creating a class to interpret and store calendar data, developing realistic backtests using this data, and finally, implementing execution code for live trading.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.25 13:38

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 6): Automating Trade Entry with News Event Analysis and Countdown Timers

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 6): Automating Trade Entry with News Event Analysis and Countdown Timers

In this article, we take the next step in our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by automating trade entries based on real-time news analysis. Building on our previous dashboard enhancements (Part 5), we now integrate trading logic that scans news events using user-defined filters and time offsets, compares forecast and prior values, and automatically executes BUY or SELL orders depending on market expectations. We also implement dynamic countdown timers that display the remaining time until news release and reset the system after execution, ensuring our trading strategy remains responsive to changing conditions.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.17 16:02

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 7): Preparing for Strategy Testing with Resource-Based News Event Analysis

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 7): Preparing for Strategy Testing with Resource-Based News Event Analysis

In this article, we advance our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by preparing the trading system for strategy testing in non-live mode, leveraging embedded economic event data for reliable backtesting. Building on Part 6’s automation of trade entries with news analysis and countdown timers, we now focus on loading news events from a resource file and applying user-defined filters to simulate live conditions in the Strategy Tester.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.14 16:50

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 8): Optimizing News-Driven Backtesting with Smart Event Filtering and Targeted Logs

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 8): Optimizing News-Driven Backtesting with Smart Event Filtering and Targeted Logs

In this article, we propel the MQL5 Economic Calendar series forward by optimizing our trading system for lightning-fast, visually intuitive backtesting, seamlessly integrating data visualization for both live and offline modes to enhance news-driven strategy development. Building on Part 7’s foundation of resource-based event analysis for Strategy Tester compatibility, we now introduce smart event filtering and targeted logging to streamline performance, ensuring we can efficiently visualize and test strategies across real-time and historical environments with minimal clutter.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.18 07:43

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 9): Elevating News Interaction with a Dynamic Scrollbar and Polished Display

In this article, we advance the MQL5 Economic Calendar series by introducing a vertical dynamic scrollbar and polished display to enhance trader interaction with news events, ensuring intuitive navigation and reliable event presentation. Building on Part 8’s optimized backtesting and smart filtering, we now focus on a responsive User Interface (UI) with a scrollbar that visually signals clickable states, streamlining access to economic news for both live and backtesting environments.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.28 08:00

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 10): Draggable Dashboard and Interactive Hover Effects for Seamless News Navigation

In this article, we advance the MQL5 Economic Calendar series by introducing a draggable dashboard and interactive hover effects to enhance trader control and navigation of news events, ensuring a flexible and intuitive user experience. Building on Part 9’s dynamic scrollbar and polished display, we now focus on a responsive User Interface (UI) that allows repositioning the calendar on the chart and provides visual feedback for button interactions, optimizing access to economic news in live and backtesting environments.

 

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VII) — Post Impact Strategy for News Trading

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VII) — Post Impact Strategy for News Trading

The strategy we explored in the previous article centered on placing pending orders shortly before a high-impact news release. The goal was to capture profits from the sharp price movements that often follow such events. While this approach can be effective, there are scenarios where it falls short—such as when one of the orders is triggered but fails to reach the take profit level, eventually hitting the stop loss instead.

In the next section, we’ll dive into the integration plan for this strategy and assess its feasibility through chart history analysis and live logic implementation.
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VII) — Post Impact Strategy for News Trading
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VII) — Post Impact Strategy for News Trading
  • 2025.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
The risk of whipsaw is extremely high during the first minute following a high-impact economic news release. In that brief window, price movements can be erratic and volatile, often triggering both sides of pending orders. Shortly after the release—typically within a minute—the market tends to stabilize, resuming or correcting the prevailing trend with more typical volatility. In this section, we’ll explore an alternative approach to news trading, aiming to assess its effectiveness as a valuable addition to a trader’s toolkit. Continue reading for more insights and details in this discussion.
 

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VIII) — Quick Trade Buttons for News Trading

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VIII) — Quick Trade Buttons for News Trading

This discussion introduces the Quick Trade Buttons interface within the News Headline Expert Advisor (EA), designed to blend algorithmic precision seamlessly with human decision-making for news trading and scalping. While the EA excels in automated trade execution, it previously limited real-time manual intervention during high-volatility news events, where human judgment is vital for contextual analysis and nuanced strategies.
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VIII) — Quick Trade Buttons for News Trading
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VIII) — Quick Trade Buttons for News Trading
  • 2025.08.05
  • www.mql5.com
While algorithmic trading systems manage automated operations, many news traders and scalpers prefer active control during high-impact news events and fast-paced market conditions, requiring rapid order execution and management. This underscores the need for intuitive front-end tools that integrate real-time news feeds, economic calendar data, indicator insights, AI-driven analytics, and responsive trading controls.
 

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (X)—Multiple Symbol Chart View for News Trading

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (X)—Multiple Symbol Chart View for News Trading

In the previous article, we introduced a multiple-symbol management feature that allows traders to quickly select their preferred trading pairs. This reduced the time spent switching between charts just to configure a pair for trading.

Today, our focus is on refining this multiple-symbol trading approach by empowering traders with real-time multi-chart views directly inside the EA.
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (X)—Multiple Symbol Chart View for News Trading
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (X)—Multiple Symbol Chart View for News Trading
  • 2025.09.09
  • www.mql5.com
Today we will develop a multi-chart view system using chart objects. The goal is to enhance news trading by applying MQL5 algorithms that help reduce trader reaction time during periods of high volatility, such as major news releases. In this case, we provide traders with an integrated way to monitor multiple major symbols within a single all-in-one news trading tool. Our work is continuously advancing with the News Headline EA, which now features a growing set of functions that add real value both for traders using fully automated systems and for those who prefer manual trading assisted by algorithms. Explore more knowledge, insights, and practical ideas by clicking through and joining this discussion.
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