signal is not opening trades after transferring to new account
If you are using MQL5 VPS so everything should be written on MQL5 VPS journal too (synchronization, and so on).
Because your screenshot with the settings is from your compuyter, and MQL5 VPS may have the different settings if any ..
So, my suggestion: look at the log files (Metatrader log files, and in MQL5 VPS log files).
Hi,
I transferred a signal to a new account using the "move subscription" feature on mql5.com. When I log into MT4 on the new account I see the signal and I have all signal settings set appropriately:
The signal has trades open but they are not coming on my account. I'm not new to signals and have subscribed to a bunch and also moved them before but I've never run into this problem. Any idea why this could be happening and how to fix it?
Thanks
It doesn't make sense, try to re-do the whole setup from the beginning.
I found the error in the journal. Anyone know why it wouldn't be able to use EURUSD or EURUSDc symbol of my broker when the signal trades are sent into my MT4 platform?
2019.09.26
www.mql5.com
Besides, there is one script which may check this possible error/limitation -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.17 13:58
Calculator of the Signals was updated:
We can use the script (one script is for MT4, and the other one is for MT5) to check the limitation concerning "no symbol found" error
look at the item 13 of the FAQ
here
Besides, this script is checking the trade restrictions for symbol incl the resiriction for no-forex mode.
Look at the post #8 to read and to download.
I found the error in the journal. Anyone know why it wouldn't be able to use EURUSD or EURUSDc symbol of my broker when the signal trades are sent into my MT4 platform?
As Sergey said, if your account can't map the symbol correctly, you should use another broker.
Mapping from "EURUSD." to "EURUSD" doesn't seem too hard. Isn't the mapping done automatically with the Signals service ?
Not in all cases Alain, it should but its not happening always.
The harder to get mapped are some double or triple letter suffixes.
Not in all cases Alain, it should but its not happening always.
The harder to get mapped are some double or triple letter suffixes.
After looking better the screenshot, I see the problem is there are 2 symbols "EURUSD" & "EURUSDc", so I suppose the system don't know which is the good one.
Exactly.
