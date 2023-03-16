LabTrend - page 28

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What is the purpose you use labtrend? can explain to me how the use of it?
 
john.brave:
What is the purpose you use labtrend? can explain to me how the use of it?

LabTrend is improved AscTrend.

Because AscTrend was based on AbleSys trading software (AscTrend was not created for Metatrader in the very beginning).
So, the people wanted to create AscTrend which will be fully adapted to Metatrader. And they named this new AscTrend as LabTrend (on the name of the yahoo group of the main LabTrend developer - igorad).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.10 06:34

PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).

Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading - 

  • AscTrend system -  you can receive the signal (receive a signal on the main chart as dot or arrow = signal system) to buy or sell when the trend is already established. You do not care much about false entry. You should care about where to exit (because you may receive buy/sell signal in the end of the trend).

  • BrainTrading system. You are receiving the buy/sell sigbnal in the beginning of the trend. The trend is not yet established, and it may be many false entries. But you do not care about exit, because 2 BrainTrading insicators are working as stop loss and trailing stop. Means: if you got good entry so you can just follow the indicators for exist.

  • Brainwashing. You can get valid buy/sell signal in iTrend indicator agrees in that. Irrespective off - good trend, ranging market condition, high impacted news events coming - you can get the buy/sell signal confirmed by iTrend indicator.
    The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.


 
Where are the Labtrend 1, 2, 3 download links please.  I cannot find post 7.  Thanks. 
 
JAEcker #:
Where are the Labtrend 1, 2, 3 download links please.  I cannot find post 7.  Thanks. 

There are a lot of indicators on theis thread.
For example, Labtrend 1, 2, 3 (some versions) were uploaded on post

LabTrend - I am trying to find a strategy which can give 500 pips in month, says Mladen
LabTrend - I am trying to find a strategy which can give 500 pips in month, says Mladen
  • 2010.06.24
  • www.mql5.com
At the moment i am in search, trying to find the strategy which can give about 500 pips return in month, and i am testing labtrend. May be you can suggest what is the best r:r for the system (for 15m charts). I tried stochastic , but it can cut nice trend heavily
 
Sergey Golubev #:

There are a lot of indicators on theis thread.

...

Example, this indicator (labtrend1_v4.1_histo) from post still works: I compile it with MetaEditor (Metatrader 4) with no error:

This labtrend1_v4.1_histo indicator is histogram version of Labtrend 1.
Look at the chart above: labtrend1_v4.1_histo indicator together with Labtrend 1 on the main chart.

LabTrend - How to make a profitable robot ever?
LabTrend - How to make a profitable robot ever?
  • 2016.01.22
  • www.mql5.com
Not sure how stupid the idea is because i have zero experience in coding. Exit strategy: a short position is only valid when a bearish cross over takes place (rsi-ema signal from indi 1) while the price is within the bearish histo area (signal from indi 2)
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