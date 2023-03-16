LabTrend - page 28
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What is the purpose you use labtrend? can explain to me how the use of it?
LabTrend is improved AscTrend.
Because AscTrend was based on AbleSys trading software (AscTrend was not created for Metatrader in the very beginning).
So, the people wanted to create AscTrend which will be fully adapted to Metatrader. And they named this new AscTrend as LabTrend (on the name of the yahoo group of the main LabTrend developer - igorad).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.10 06:34
PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).
Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading -
The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.
Where are the Labtrend 1, 2, 3 download links please. I cannot find post 7. Thanks.
There are a lot of indicators on theis thread.
For example, Labtrend 1, 2, 3 (some versions) were uploaded on post #226
There are a lot of indicators on theis thread.
...
Example, this indicator (labtrend1_v4.1_histo) from post #261 still works: I compile it with MetaEditor (Metatrader 4) with no error:
This labtrend1_v4.1_histo indicator is histogram version of Labtrend 1.
Look at the chart above: labtrend1_v4.1_histo indicator together with Labtrend 1 on the main chart.