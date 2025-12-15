Discussion of article "MetaTrader 5 on Linux" - page 28
I tried to install mt4 from my broker in wine on Linux Mint 22 and it wirkd, but when I tried to install MT5, which I downloaded from the metaquotes website, something strange happened.
MT5 installed and I opened it.
The initial setup screen comes up and I pick Metaquotes as the company and click next.
On the next screen I choose Open a demo account and click next.
In the past this just opens the program and all is well.
This time, I am asked for name, email, birthday, and phone number as required information. Why this is needed for a demo account I don't know, but OK.
I enter the information and agree to terms of service, but the next button remains greyed out and I can't proceed.
Is this a glitch or am I missing something?
Thanks in advance for any help.
It's (almost) impossible to make a python robot trader on linux using MetaTrader5 simply because it can't be installed! mt5linux doesn't work either.
After upgrading wine from 10.3 to 10.4 - both the terminal and the installer stopped running, they think a debugger is running on the system. You're overdoing it with the "protection" thing.
Hi all, I'd like to install MT5 platform on ubuntu operating system.
Could you confirm that in this case MT5 will receive regular updates as for windows operating system?
Thank you!
Which broker? Depending on the broker, you'll have to generate a new password if you haven't used it for a long time.
Same error changing wine versions doesn't help.
I found one way, but it is not convenient for me.
Hi, I just want to let you know that MT5 works with wine installed from the official repository. If you use some other package or compile wine yourself with flags other than those used in the official package, MT5 will not start.I installed 10.5 from here:
*** 10.5~noble-1 500
500 https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu noble/main amd64 Packages
Other versions I've tested with these official binaries that work are 10, 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, 10.4,
The MT4 version, even with the official binaries (after 10.2) will not work, even the latest installer will not run. If anyone wants to figure it out, this seems to be the culprit
https://gitlab.winehq.org/wine/wine/-/commit/dc718fd33b23a6104a0fa2e971a358662bf766af