Discussion of article "MetaTrader 5 on Linux" - page 31
Bonjour, je tiens à vous informer que MT5 fonctionne avec Wine installé depuis le dépôt officiel. Si vous utilisez un autre paquet ou compilez Wine vous-même avec des options autres que celles du paquet officiel, MT5 ne démarrera pas.J'ai installé 10.5 à partir d'ici :
*** 10.5~noble-1 500
500 https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu noble/main Paquets amd64
Les autres versions que j'ai testées avec ces binaires officiels qui fonctionnent sont 10, 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, 10.4,
La version MT4, même avec les binaires officiels (après la version 10.2), ne fonctionne pas, et même le dernier installateur ne fonctionne pas. Si quelqu'un cherche à comprendre, il semble que ce soit la cause du problème.
https://gitlab.winehq.org/wine/wine/-/commit/dc718fd33b23a6104a0fa2e971a358662bf766af
My experience with rolling back a randomly updated version of wine was unsuccessful (building wine from source takes a monstrously long time, so I couldn't stand it). I'm a manjaro linux user and here are other package managers and their format, so I won't describe the actions I took with my system.
To roll back the wine version, you have to manually uninstall it (if you need detailed instructions, check perplexity.ai for example) and then manually install the old package(here's an example where you can get a compiled deb package suitable for your system).The way I solved the problem was to install the bottles multi-prefix shell instead of pure wine. I also tried luxwine, but I don't recommend it because of its heaviness. Bottles allowed me to create a prefix with an old version of wine (10.0-10.2, not later), where new versions of MetaTrader 5 work without any problems (only the "Reports" tab doesn't work, although WebView2 is installed, but it's not critical). It may be easier for you to uninstall wine from your system, install bottles, set the prefix to use the required version of wine (10.2) and enjoy a working MT5.
For my part, I'm using Debian 10. Everything worked perfectly until the beginning of June, but the latest automatic update made MT5, which was launched at the end of the installation, unusable.
Yes. I'm currently using MT5 through Bottles, which is free and open source software that uses environments to help you easily manage and run Windows applications on Linux.
https://usebottles.com/
It does the whole Wine installation process automatically with a stable version, both for applications and games. Even though I couldn't install some Windows games directly through Wine, I was able to do it through Bottles.
I'm currently running Debian-12, MT5 5120.
This version of Wine works. I don't think this is possible with Wine 10.3 and onwards.
This is the latest stable version, the next ones are only staging and devel for now. If you switch from staging to stable, everything will work.
A few months ago in another thread I wrote about another attempt to switch from Windows 10 to linux. I had an AMD RX580 8Gb GPU. AMD is very poorly supported in linux, except for the top models. My games had FPS 2 times lower than under Win10. That's when I gave up on the transition. Now I have NV RTX 3060. With the proprietary driver the FPS has dropped from 80 to 72. Satisfactory.
Installed Lutris and ProtonUp-Qt for WINE control. For games I use GE-Proton10-11. For MT5 it was not suitable, very large font and not scalable (or I don't know how). For it I installed wine-10.8-staging-tkg-ntsync and a separate prefix. The ntsync technology allows for faster graphics, supported by newer kernels, requires the /dev/ntsync device to be enabled (sudo modprobe ntsync). It is also supported in GE-Proton, but not in the other versions available from Lutris and ProtonUp-Qt.
Before all this, I tried to install WINE+MT5 with the installer from the developers, but it crashes with an error when installing MicrosoftEdgeWebview2Setup.exe. It failed to install manually until I changed the version in WINE to Windows 8.1. After that MT5 stopped starting, reporting a debugger on the system. So I had to do without it. With wine-gecko all web content is shown, except for the reports tab, which I don't use. But I would like everything to work.
As a result MT5 works smoothly and without problems.
I had some mystery with games. I set it to run on discrete card, disconnected the monitor from it and connected it to the built-in video. The game starts with the same FPS. If it was just working as an accelerator for calculations, there would still be FPS loss. I don't understand.
Yes, Wine after version 10.3 seriously broke the entry points of system functions in ntdll.dll and that's why protectors stopped working:
There is a workaround there with setting Windows 11 mode + Wine Staging 10.12 or newer to make it work.
