Discussion of article "MetaTrader 5 on Linux" - page 29
The problem remains. MT5, void linux, xfce, wine 10.5, build and repository official.
If your distribution, like arch, manjaro or any other distribution, provides "binaries" of the wine package, they are probably compiled with different CFLAGS/LDFLAGS than the official wine command binaries.
So when I say "official repository", I don't mean the official arch repository or the official manjaro repository, but the winehq team repository.
This is important because if the problem is related to the CFLAGS/LDFLAGS used by the distribution, the bug should be reported to the distribution's bugzilla.
Looking at the wine bug tracker, we know for sure that many arch users cannot run MT5.
Sorry for the language barrier, but I'm using an English translation to post here, so I probably didn't explain it very well.
Debian 12, 6.1.0-32-amd64 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Debian 6.1.129-1 (2025-03-06) x86_64 GNU/Linux
winehq-staging 10.5~bookworm-1 amd64
wine-mono-10.0.0
/wine-gecko-2.47.4-x86_64
model name : Intel Xeon E312xx (Sandy Bridge)
Real KVM virtualisation on
model name : Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2500K CPU @ 3.30GHz
I can assume that the debugger is triggered by a failed attempt to detect AVX2 or something similar.
When I rolled back to 10.2, it installed, but ignored the /portable key and installed in "~/.wine/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5"
The key works for me.
My key works.
It works with terminal64.exe, but it didn't work with mt5setup.exe
I solved the issue with luxWine, everything was installed without problems
You can also use PortProton but it's not so convenient :) Good luck to everyone
What version of Wine is it? It works just as well if you roll back to 10.2.