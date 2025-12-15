Discussion of article "MetaTrader 5 on Linux" - page 29

New comment
 
The problem remains. MT5, void linux, xfce, wine 10.5, build and repository official.
 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:
The problem remains. MT5, void linux, xfce, wine 10.5, build and repository official.
Confirmed. Manjaro linux, wine updated normally to 10.3 and the terminal refused to work. Rolled back to 10.2, everything works. I am waiting for a solution from MQ.
 
Sorry for the language barrier, but I'm using an English translation to post here, so I probably didn't explain it very well.

If your distribution, like arch, manjaro or any other distribution, provides "binaries" of the wine package, they are probably compiled with different CFLAGS/LDFLAGS than the official wine command binaries.

So when I say "official repository", I don't mean the official arch repository or the official manjaro repository, but the winehq team repository.

This is important because if the problem is related to the CFLAGS/LDFLAGS used by the distribution, the bug should be reported to the distribution's bugzilla.

Looking at the wine bug tracker, we know for sure that many arch users cannot run MT5.
 
Aleksandar Petrinic #:
Sorry for the language barrier, but I'm using an English translation to post here, so I probably didn't explain it very well.

If your distribution, like arch, manjaro or any other distribution, provides "binaries" of the wine package, they are probably compiled with different CFLAGS/LDFLAGS than the official wine command binaries.

So when I say "official repository", I don't mean the official arch repository or the official manjaro repository, but the winehq team repository.

This is important because if the problem is related to the CFLAGS/LDFLAGS used by the distribution, the bug should be reported to the distribution's bugzilla.

Looking at the wine bug tracker, we know for sure that many arch users cannot run MT5.
Three different linux branches (arch, ubuntu, void) have the same problem with MT5. Most likely the problem is in MT5 itself. We can only hope that MT developers will solve this problem before the release version update.
 

Debian 12, 6.1.0-32-amd64 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Debian 6.1.129-1 (2025-03-06) x86_64 GNU/Linux

winehq-staging 10.5~bookworm-1 amd64

wine-mono-10.0.0

/wine-gecko-2.47.4-x86_64

model name : Intel Xeon E312xx (Sandy Bridge)

Real KVM virtualisation on

model name : Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2500K CPU @ 3.30GHz


I can assume that the debugger is triggered by a failed attempt to detect AVX2 or something similar.

 
When I rolled back to 10.2 it installed, but ignored the /portable key, it installed in "~/.wine/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5".
 
JRandomTrader #:
When I rolled back to 10.2, it installed, but ignored the /portable key and installed in "~/.wine/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5"

The key works for me.

 
Ilya Filatov #:

My key works.

It works with terminal64.exe, but it didn't work with mt5setup.exe

 

I solved the issue with luxWine, everything was installed without problems

You can also use PortProton but it's not so convenient :) Good luck to everyone

 
_AndreyGT_ #:

Resolved the issue with luxWine everything installed without problems

You can also use PortProton but it's not so convenient :) Good luck to everyone

What version of Wine is it? It works just as well if you roll back to 10.2.

1...222324252627282930313233
New comment