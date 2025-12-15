Discussion of article "MetaTrader 5 on Linux" - page 33
Tobias Johannes Zimmer #319:
Only the last it rectangle visible.
Tobias Johannes Zimmer #318:
Because the color picker doesn't open.
Try "F4" https://forum.winehq.org/viewtopic.php?t=33466
I have Debian13 with xfce in my test virtualisation:
Installed (only with Depends, no Suggests or Recommends)
from Debian's own repository, not winehq.org.
Extracted wine-gecko-2.47.4 and wine-mono-9.4.0 to /opt/wine
This was enough to
to start normally.
But the Fractals indicator was not displayed.
Delivered
Copied consola.ttf, wingdng2.ttf, wingdng3.ttf files from .wine/drive_c/windows/Fonts from another VM (with wine from winehq.org) and assigned them to .wine/drive_c/windows/Fonts.
and wrote
Now Fractals is displayed.
In fact, I made it work with these steps (I am on CachyOS) and I am new to Linux
1. Installed Bottles and created a bottle (application)
2. Downloaded the mt5 setup for windows from the original mql5 site (other versions gave proxy errors during installation).
3. In the bootle the "runner" is "ge-proton10-25", which I downloaded from the bootle's home (Preferences => Runner).
4. In the metatrader5 bottle settings I switched to windows 11
5. The bootle dependencies I downloaded are: dotnet48 - allfonts - vcredist2019 - vcredist2015
6. Run mt5.exe in the metatrader5 bottle I just created.
7. Then in the bottle settings you can open a terminal, type "winecfg", in the new window go to graphics and adjust the "dpi" according to how much you want your mt5 to zoom, mine is at 96 (I had the same zoom problem when I tried to install it with lucris, now it works fine).
This is what worked for me, I'm trying and coding different things and it seems to work fine.
If you have hyprland the solution is to use a virtual machine with windows11 installed, I have tried various things but metatrader5 on hyprland just doesn't work.
For the virtual machine I have used, KVM, Qemu and virt-manager
Fault phenomenon: the text on the coordinate axes (horizontal and vertical axes) is missing.
Reason for failure: reboot after upgrading mt5.
Tried and true:
1) Upgrade debian v12 to v13. upgrade failed, reinstall debian v13.
2) Downloaded mt5linux.sh from mql5.com and installed it, the failure is still the same. But at this point, it's a little different.
Just after installation, eur/usd, xau/usd, usd/rmb are able to display the text on the axes.
After importing the custom currency "CSI 300" .json file, loading the interface template, copying the historical data file, and entering mt5, the fault appears.
3) Move ~/.mt5 directory, reinitialise winecfg, re-execute mt5linux.sh. Failure reappears.
Current working environment:
Debian GNU/Linux 13.2.0 _Trixie
kde plasma v6.36
kernel 6.12.57+debian13-amd64 (64-bit)
wine64 v10.0~repack-6
Problem found: windows/Fonts problem.
Clear files in Fonts, problem solved.
Restore files in Fonts, problem resumed.
This Test EA should show four Rectangles in a line when thrown on a EURUSD chart. Only the last it rectangle visible. I also hat problems changing colors and filling of the rectangles. This came to my attention when I was trying to build a little EA with two rectangles and a few buttons. The buttons were not visible either.
Strangely the test Expert "Controls" shows all buttons beautifully.
In bottles I tried fixing the problem by installing different dependencies, namely directx, since I remember thinking that directx might have something to do with MT5 graphical objects but I am not sure if that is correct.
Your code is buggy. How can you hope to have 4 rectangles all with the same name ?
Also please report here issues which are related SPECIFICALLY to Wine/Linux.
Problem solved.
1) Empty the files in the windows/Fonts directory
2) Copy simsun.ttc into it!
Then, the problem is restored.