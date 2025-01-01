DocumentationSections
Insert

Inserts a string to the specified position.

uint  Insert(
   uint          pos,     // position
   const string  str      // string
   )

Parameters

pos

[in]  Insert position.

str

[in]  String to insert.

Return Value

Resulted string length.

Insert

Inserts a string to the specified position from the CString class instance.

uint  Insert(
   uint      pos,     // position
   CString*  str      // pointer
   )

Parameters

pos

[in]  Position to insert into.

str

[in]  Pointer to the CString class instance to insert.

Return Value

Resulted string length.