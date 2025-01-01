- Str
- Len
- Copy
- Fill
- Assign
- Append
- Insert
- Compare
- CompareNoCase
- Left
- Right
- Mid
- Trim
- TrimLeft
- TrimRight
- Clear
- ToUpper
- ToLower
- Reverse
- Find
- FindRev
- Remove
- Replace
Insert
Inserts a string to the specified position.
|
uint Insert(
Parameters
pos
[in] Insert position.
str
[in] String to insert.
Return Value
Resulted string length.
Insert
Inserts a string to the specified position from the CString class instance.
|
uint Insert(
Parameters
pos
[in] Position to insert into.
str
[in] Pointer to the CString class instance to insert.
Return Value
Resulted string length.