Inserts a string to the specified position.

uint Insert(

uint pos,

const string str

)

Parameters

pos

[in] Insert position.

str

[in] String to insert.

Return Value

Resulted string length.

Insert

Inserts a string to the specified position from the CString class instance.

uint Insert(

uint pos,

CString* str

)

Parameters

pos

[in] Position to insert into.

str

[in] Pointer to the CString class instance to insert.

Return Value

Resulted string length.