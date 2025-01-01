Compare

Compares to a string.

int Compare(

const string str

) const;

Parameters

str

[in] String to compare.

Return Value

0 - both strings are equal, -1 - the class string is lower than the string to compare, 1 - the class string is greater than the string to compare.

Compare

Compares to a CString class instance string.

int Compare(

CString* str

) const;

Parameters

str

[in] Pointer to CString class instance to compare.

Return Value

0 - strings are equal, -1 - the class string is lower than the string to compare, 1 - the class string is greater than the string to compare.