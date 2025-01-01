DocumentationSections
Compare

Compares to a string.

int  Compare(
   const string  str      // string
   ) const;

Parameters

str

[in]  String to compare.

Return Value

0 - both strings are equal, -1 - the class string is lower than the string to compare, 1 - the class string is greater than the string to compare.

Compare

Compares to a CString class instance string.

int  Compare(
   CString*  str      // pointer
   ) const;

Parameters

str

[in]  Pointer to CString class instance to compare.

Return Value

0 - strings are equal, -1 - the class string is lower than the string to compare, 1 - the class string is greater than the string to compare.