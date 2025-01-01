- Str
- Len
- Copy
- Fill
- Assign
- Append
- Insert
- Compare
- CompareNoCase
- Left
- Right
- Mid
- Trim
- TrimLeft
- TrimRight
- Clear
- ToUpper
- ToLower
- Reverse
- Find
- FindRev
- Remove
- Replace
Compare
Compares to a string.
|
int Compare(
Parameters
str
[in] String to compare.
Return Value
0 - both strings are equal, -1 - the class string is lower than the string to compare, 1 - the class string is greater than the string to compare.
Compare
Compares to a CString class instance string.
|
int Compare(
Parameters
str
[in] Pointer to CString class instance to compare.
Return Value
0 - strings are equal, -1 - the class string is lower than the string to compare, 1 - the class string is greater than the string to compare.