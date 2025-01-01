DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsNoncentral F-distributionMathRandomNoncentralF 

MathRandomNoncentralF

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomNoncentralF(
   const double  nu1,            // the first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom)
   const double  nu2,            // the second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom)
   const double  sigma,          // noncentrality parameter
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rf() in R.

bool  MathRandomNoncentralF(
   const double  nu1,            // the first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom)
   const double  nu2,            // the second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom)
   const double  sigma,          // noncentrality parameter
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array with values of pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

nu1

[in]  The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

nu2

[in]  The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

sigma

[in]  Noncentrality parameter.

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out]  Amount of required data.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.