MathRandomNoncentralF

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNoncentralF(

const double nu1,

const double nu2,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rf() in R.

bool MathRandomNoncentralF(

const double nu1,

const double nu2,

const double sigma,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

nu1

[in] The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

nu2

[in] The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

sigma

[in] Noncentrality parameter.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.