- MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralF
- MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralF
- MathQuantileNoncentralF
- MathRandomNoncentralF
- MathMomentsNoncentralF
MathRandomNoncentralF
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathRandomNoncentralF(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rf() in R.
|
bool MathRandomNoncentralF(
Parameters
nu1
[in] The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
nu2
[in] The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
sigma
[in] Noncentrality parameter.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.