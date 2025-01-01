- MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralF
- MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralF
- MathQuantileNoncentralF
- MathRandomNoncentralF
- MathMomentsNoncentralF
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters.
double MathMomentsNoncentralF(
Parameters
nu1
[in] The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
nu2
[in] The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
sigma
[in] Noncentrality parameter.
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.