MathQuantileF
For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathQuantileF(
double MathQuantileF(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qf() in R.
double MathQuantileF(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.
bool MathQuantileF(
Parameters
probability
[in] Probability value of random variable.
probability[]
[in] Array with probability values of random variable.
nu1
[in] The first parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
nu2
[in] The second parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
sigma
[in] Noncentrality parameter.
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.
log_mode
[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
result[]
[out] Array with values of quantiles.