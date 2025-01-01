MathRandomNegativeBinomial

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNegativeBinomial(

const double r,

const double p,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rweibull() in R.

bool MathRandomNegativeBinomial(

const double r,

const double p,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

r

[in] Number of successful tests.

p

[in] Probability of success.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.