Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomNegativeBinomial(
   const double  r,              // number of successful tests
   const double  p,              // probability of success
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rweibull() in R.

bool  MathRandomNegativeBinomial(
   const double  r,              // number of successful tests
   const double  p,              // probability of success
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array with values of pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

r

[in]  Number of successful tests.

p

[in]  Probability of success.  

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out]  Amount of required data.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.