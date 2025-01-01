- MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial
- MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial
- MathQuantileNegativeBinomial
- MathRandomNegativeBinomial
- MathMomentsNegativeBinomial
MathRandomNegativeBinomial
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathRandomNegativeBinomial(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rweibull() in R.
bool MathRandomNegativeBinomial(
Parameters
r
[in] Number of successful tests.
p
[in] Probability of success.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.