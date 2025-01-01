MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計負の二項分布MathRandomNegativeBinomial
- MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial
- MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial
- MathQuantileNegativeBinomial
- MathRandomNegativeBinomial
- MathMomentsNegativeBinomial
MathRandomNegativeBinomial
r 및 p 매개변수를 사용하여 음의 이항 분포의 법칙에 따라 분포된 의사 난수 변수를 생성합니다. 오류가 발생한 경우 NaN을 반환합니다.
double MathRandomNegativeBinomial(
r 및 p 매개변수를 사용하여 음의 이항 분포의 법칙에 따라 분포된 의사 난수 변수를 생성합니다. 오류인 경우 false를 반환합니다. R의 rweibull()의 아날로그.
bool MathRandomNegativeBinomial(
매개변수
r
[in] 테스트 성공 횟수.
p
[in] 성공할 확률.
error_code
[out] 오류 코드를 저장할 변수.
data_count
[out] 필요한 데이터의 양.
result[]
[out] 의사 난수 변수의 값을 얻기 위한 배열.