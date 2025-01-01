문서화섹션
MathRandomNegativeBinomial

r 및 p 매개변수를 사용하여 음의 이항 분포의 법칙에 따라 분포된 의사 난수 변수를 생성합니다. 오류가 발생한 경우 NaN을 반환합니다.

double  MathRandomNegativeBinomial(
   const double  r,              // 테스트 성공 횟수
   const double  p,              // 성공할 확률
   int&          error_code      // 오류 코드를 저장할 변수
   );

r 및 p 매개변수를 사용하여 음의 이항 분포의 법칙에 따라 분포된 의사 난수 변수를 생성합니다. 오류인 경우 false를 반환합니다. R의 rweibull()의 아날로그.

bool  MathRandomNegativeBinomial(
   const double  r,              // 테스트 성공 횟수
   const double  p,              // 성공할 확률
   const int     data_count,     // 필요한 데이터 양
   double&       result[]        // 의사 난수 변수 값이 있는 배열
   );

매개변수

r

[in]  테스트 성공 횟수.

p

[in]  성공할 확률.  

error_code

[out]  오류 코드를 저장할 변수.

data_count

[out]  필요한 데이터의 양.

result[]

[out]  의사 난수 변수의 값을 얻기 위한 배열.