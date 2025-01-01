DocumentationSections
This section contains functions for working with negative binomial distribution. They allow to calculate density, probability, quantiles and to generate pseudo-random numbers distributed according to the negative binomial law. The negative binomial distribution is defined by the following formula:

where:

  • x — value of the random variable
  • r — number of successful tests
  • p — probability of success

In addition to the calculation of the individual random variables, the library also implements the ability to work with arrays of random variables.  

Function

Description

MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial

Calculates the probability density function of the negative binomial distribution

MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial

Calculates the value of the negative binomial probability distribution function

MathQuantileNegativeBinomial

Calculates the value of the inverse negative binomial distribution function for the specified probability

MathRandomNegativeBinomial

Generates a pseudorandom variable/array of pseudorandom variables distributed according to the negative binomial law

MathMomentsNegativeBinomial

Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the negative binomial distribution

Example:

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
#include <Math\Stat\NegativeBinomial.mqh>
#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input double n_par=40;        // the number of tests
input double p_par=0.75;      // probability of success for each test
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- hide the price chart
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);
//--- initialize the random number generator  
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//--- generate a sample of the random variable
   long chart=0;
   string name="GraphicNormal";
   int n=1000000;       // the number of values in the sample
   int ncells=19;       // the number of intervals in the histogram
   double x[];          // centers of the histogram intervals
   double y[];          // the number of values from the sample falling within the interval
   double data[];       // sample of random values
   double max,min;      // the maximum and minimum values in the sample
//--- obtain a sample from the negative binomial distribution
   MathRandomNegativeBinomial(n_par,p_par,n,data);
//--- calculate the data to plot the histogram
   CalculateHistogramArray(data,x,y,max,min,ncells);
//--- obtain the theoretically calculated data at the interval of [min,max]
   double x2[];
   double y2[];
   MathSequence(0,n_par,1,x2);
   MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial(x2,n_par,p_par,false,y2);
//--- set the scale
   double theor_max=y2[ArrayMaximum(y2)];
   double sample_max=y[ArrayMaximum(y)];
   double k=sample_max/theor_max;
   for(int i=0; i<ncells; i++)
      y[i]/=k;
//--- output charts
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(ObjectFind(chart,name)<0)
      graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,780,380);
   else
      graphic.Attach(chart,name);
   graphic.BackgroundMain(StringFormat("Negative Binomial distributionn n=%G p=%G",n_par,p_par));
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- plot all curves
   graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_HISTOGRAM,"Sample").HistogramWidth(6);
//--- and now plot the theoretical curve of the distribution density
   graphic.CurveAdd(x2,y2,CURVE_LINES,"Theory").LinesSmooth(true);
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
//--- plot all curves
   graphic.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Calculate frequencies for data set                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CalculateHistogramArray(const double &data[],double &intervals[],double &frequency[],
                             double &maxv,double &minv,const int cells=10)
  {
   if(cells<=1) return (false);
   int size=ArraySize(data);
   if(size<cells*10) return (false);
   minv=data[ArrayMinimum(data)];
   maxv=data[ArrayMaximum(data)];
   double range=maxv-minv;
   double width=range/cells;
   if(width==0) return false;
   ArrayResize(intervals,cells);
   ArrayResize(frequency,cells);
//--- define the interval centers
   for(int i=0; i<cells; i++)
     {
      intervals[i]=minv+(i+0.5)*width;
      frequency[i]=0;
     }
//--- fill the frequencies of falling within the interval
   for(int i=0; i<size; i++)
     {
      int ind=int((data[i]-minv)/width);
      if(ind>=cells) ind=cells-1;
      frequency[ind]++;
     }
   return (true);
  }