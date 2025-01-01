MathMomentsNegativeBinomial

Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters.

double MathMomentsNegativeBinomial(

const double r,

const double p,

double& mean,

double& variance,

double& skewness,

double& kurtosis,

int& error_code

);

Parameters

r

[in] Number of successful tests.

p

[in] Probability of success.

mean

[out] Variable to get the mean value.

variance

[out] Variable to get the variance.

skewness

[out] Variable to get the skewness.

kurtosis

[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

Return Value

Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.