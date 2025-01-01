- MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters.
double MathMomentsNegativeBinomial(
Parameters
r
[in] Number of successful tests.
p
[in] Probability of success.
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.