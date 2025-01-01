- MathProbabilityDensityLogistic
- MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic
- MathQuantileLogistic
- MathRandomLogistic
- MathMomentsLogistic
Calculates the logistic distribution function of probabilities with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.
bool MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic(
Calculates the logistic distribution function of probabilities with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the plogis() in R.
bool MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
mu
[in] mean parameter of the distribution.
sigma
[in] scale parameter of the distribution.
tail
[in] Flag of calculation. If true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability is calculated.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability function.