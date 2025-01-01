- MathProbabilityDensityLogistic
- MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic
- MathQuantileLogistic
- MathRandomLogistic
- MathMomentsLogistic
MathQuantileLogistic
For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathQuantileLogistic(
For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathQuantileLogistic(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qlogis() in R.
|
double MathQuantileLogistic(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.
|
bool MathQuantileLogistic(
Parameters
probability
[in] Probability value of random variable.
probability[]
[in] Array with probability values of random variable.
mu
[in] mean parameter of the distribution.
sigma
[in] scale parameter of the distribution.
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.
log_mode
[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
result[]
[out] Array with values of quantiles.