MathQuantileLogistic

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileLogistic(

const double probability,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathQuantileLogistic(

const double probability,

const double mu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qlogis() in R.

double MathQuantileLogistic(

const double& probability[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileLogistic(

const double& probability[],

const double mu,

const double sigma,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

mu

[in] mean parameter of the distribution.

sigma

[in] scale parameter of the distribution.

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of quantiles.