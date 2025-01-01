DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsBeta distributionMathRandomBeta 

MathRandomBeta

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of beta distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomBeta(
   const double  a,             // the first parameter of beta distribution (shape1)
   const double  b,             // the second parameter of beta distribution (shape2)
   int&          error_code     // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of beta distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rbeta() in R.

bool  MathRandomBeta(
   const double  a,              // the first parameter of beta distribution (shape1)
   const double  b,              // the second parameter of beta distribution (shape2)
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array to obtain the pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

a

[in]  The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1)

b

[in]  The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).

data_count

[in]  The number of pseudorandom variables to be obtained.

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.