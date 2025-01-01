MathRandomBeta

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of beta distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomBeta(

const double a,

const double b,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of beta distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rbeta() in R.

bool MathRandomBeta(

const double a,

const double b,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

a

[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1)

b

[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).

data_count

[in] The number of pseudorandom variables to be obtained.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.