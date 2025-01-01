- MathProbabilityDensityBeta
- MathCumulativeDistributionBeta
- MathQuantileBeta
- MathRandomBeta
- MathMomentsBeta
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of beta distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathRandomBeta(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of beta distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rbeta() in R.
bool MathRandomBeta(
Parameters
a
[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1)
b
[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).
data_count
[in] The number of pseudorandom variables to be obtained.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.