For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse beta distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathQuantileBeta(
double MathQuantileBeta(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse beta distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qbeta() in R.
double MathQuantileBeta(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse beta distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false.
bool MathQuantileBeta(
Parameters
probability
[in] Probability value of random variable.
probability[]
[in] Array with probability values of random variable.
a
[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1).
b
[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if lower_tail=false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.
log_mode
[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
result[]
[out] Array with values of quantiles.