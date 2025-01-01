- MathProbabilityDensityBeta
- MathCumulativeDistributionBeta
- MathQuantileBeta
- MathRandomBeta
- MathMomentsBeta
MathProbabilityDensityBeta
Calculates the value of the probability density function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathProbabilityDensityBeta(
|
Calculates the value of the probability density function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dbeta() in R.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityBeta(
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityBeta(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
a
[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape 1).
b
[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape 2)
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability density function.