- MathProbabilityDensityBeta
- MathCumulativeDistributionBeta
- MathQuantileBeta
- MathRandomBeta
- MathMomentsBeta
MathMomentsBeta
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the beta distribution.
|
double MathMomentsBeta(
Parameters
a
[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1).
b
[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if the moments have been calculated successfully, otherwise false.