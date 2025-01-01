MathMomentsBeta

Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the beta distribution.

double MathMomentsBeta(

const double a,

const double b,

double& mean,

double& variance,

double& skewness,

double& kurtosis,

int& error_code

);

Parameters

a

[in] The first parameter of beta distribution (shape1).

b

[in] The second parameter of beta distribution (shape2).

mean

[out] Variable to get the mean value.

variance

[out] Variable to get the variance.

skewness

[out] Variable to get the skewness.

kurtosis

[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

Return Value

Returns true if the moments have been calculated successfully, otherwise false.