MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsStatistical Characteristics
- MathMean
- MathVariance
- MathSkewness
- MathKurtosis
- MathMoments
- MathMedian
- MathStandardDeviation
- MathAverageDeviation
Statistical Characteristics
This group of functions calculates the Statistical Characteristics of the array elements:
- mean,
- variance,
- skewness,
- kurtosis,
- median,
- root-mean-square and
- standard deviation.
|
Function
|
Description
|
Calculates the mean (first moment) of array elements
|
Calculates the variance (second moment) of array elements
|
Calculates the skewness (third moment) of array elements
|
Calculates the kurtosis (fourth moment) of array elements
|
Calculates the first 4 moments (mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis) of array elements
|
Calculates the median value of array elements
|
Calculates the standard deviation of array elements
|
Calculates the average absolute deviation of array elements