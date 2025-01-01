MathMean Calculates the mean (first moment) of array elements

MathVariance Calculates the variance (second moment) of array elements

MathSkewness Calculates the skewness (third moment) of array elements

MathKurtosis Calculates the kurtosis (fourth moment) of array elements

MathMoments Calculates the first 4 moments (mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis) of array elements

MathMedian Calculates the median value of array elements

MathStandardDeviation Calculates the standard deviation of array elements