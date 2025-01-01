DocumentationSections
Sugeno-type fuzzy inference — one of the two basic types of fuzzy systems. Output variable values are set as a linear combination of input variables.

Unlike the Mamdani rule, an input variable value is set by a linear function from input parameters rather than by a fuzzy term. Fuzzy logic rule for the Sugeno algorithm can be described as follows:

where:

  • X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;
  • Y — output variable;
  • a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;
  • b = (b1, b2, b3 ... bn) — free term ratio in the linear function for an output value
  • W — rule weight.

   class CSugenoFuzzyRule : public CGenericFuzzyRule

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>

  CObject

      IParsableRule

          CGenericFuzzyRule

              CSugenoFuzzyRule

Class method  

Conclusion

Gets and sets the Sugeno fuzzy rule conclusion

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CGenericFuzzyRule

Condition, Condition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition