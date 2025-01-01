CSugenoFuzzyRule

Sugeno-type fuzzy inference — one of the two basic types of fuzzy systems. Output variable values are set as a linear combination of input variables.

Description

Unlike the Mamdani rule, an input variable value is set by a linear function from input parameters rather than by a fuzzy term. Fuzzy logic rule for the Sugeno algorithm can be described as follows:

where:

X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;

Y — output variable;

a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;

b = (b1, b2, b3 ... bn) — free term ratio in the linear function for an output value

W — rule weight.

Declaration

class CSugenoFuzzyRule : public CGenericFuzzyRule

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IParsableRule CGenericFuzzyRule CSugenoFuzzyRule

Class methods

Class method Description Conclusion Gets and sets the Sugeno fuzzy rule conclusion