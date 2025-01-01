MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsFuzzy LogicFuzzy systems rulesCGenericFuzzyRuleCondition ConclusionConditionCreateCondition Condition (Get method) Gets the 'if' condition (set of conditions) for a fuzzy rule. CConditons* Condition() Return Value Fuzzy condition (set of conditions). Condition (Set method) Sets the 'if' condition (set of conditions) for a fuzzy rule. void Condition( CConditons* value // 'if' condition (set of conditions) for a fuzzy rule ) Parameters value [in] Fuzzy condition (set of conditions). Conclusion CreateCondition