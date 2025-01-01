Condition (Get method)

Gets the 'if' condition (set of conditions) for a fuzzy rule.

CConditons* Condition()

Return Value

Fuzzy condition (set of conditions).

Condition (Set method)

Sets the 'if' condition (set of conditions) for a fuzzy rule.

void Condition(

CConditons* value

)

Parameters

value

[in] Fuzzy condition (set of conditions).