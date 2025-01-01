DocumentationSections
Mamdani-type fuzzy inference — one of the two basic types of fuzzy systems. Output variable values are set using fuzzy terms.

Description

Fuzzy logic rule for the Mamdani algorithm can be described as follows:

fuzzy_mamdani_rule

where:

  • X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;
  • Y — output variable;
  • a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;
  • d — output variable value;
  • W — rule weight.

Declaration

   class CMamdaniFuzzyRule : public CGenericFuzzyRule

Title

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      IParsableRule

          CGenericFuzzyRule

              CMamdaniFuzzyRule

Class methods

Class method  

Description

Conclusion

Gets and sets the Mamdani fuzzy rule conclusion

Weight

Gets and sets the Mamdani fuzzy rule weight

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CGenericFuzzyRule

Condition, Condition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition