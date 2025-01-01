CMamdaniFuzzyRule

Mamdani-type fuzzy inference — one of the two basic types of fuzzy systems. Output variable values are set using fuzzy terms.

Description

Fuzzy logic rule for the Mamdani algorithm can be described as follows:

where:

X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;

Y — output variable;

a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;

d — output variable value;

W — rule weight.

Declaration

class CMamdaniFuzzyRule : public CGenericFuzzyRule

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IParsableRule CGenericFuzzyRule CMamdaniFuzzyRule

Class methods

Class method Description Conclusion Gets and sets the Mamdani fuzzy rule conclusion Weight Gets and sets the Mamdani fuzzy rule weight