CMamdaniFuzzyRule
Mamdani-type fuzzy inference — one of the two basic types of fuzzy systems. Output variable values are set using fuzzy terms.
Description
Fuzzy logic rule for the Mamdani algorithm can be described as follows:
where:
- X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;
- Y — output variable;
- a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;
- d — output variable value;
- W — rule weight.
Declaration
class CMamdaniFuzzyRule : public CGenericFuzzyRule
Title
#include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
IParsableRule
CMamdaniFuzzyRule
Class methods
Class method
Description
Gets and sets the Mamdani fuzzy rule conclusion
Gets and sets the Mamdani fuzzy rule weight
Methods inherited from class CObject
Methods inherited from class CGenericFuzzyRule
Condition, Condition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition