CMamdaniFuzzyRule
Mamdani형 퍼지 추론 — 퍼지 시스템의 두 가지 기본 유형 중 하나. 퍼지 항을 사용하여 출력 변수 값을 설정.
설명
Mamdani 알고리즘에 대한 퍼지 논리 규칙은 다음과 같이 설명될 수 있다:
위치:
- X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — 입력 변수의 벡터;
- Y — 출력 변수;
- a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — 입력 변수 값의 벡터;
- d — 출력 변수 값;
- W — 규칙 가중치.
선언
class CMamdaniFuzzyRule : public CGenericFuzzyRule
제목
#include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>
상속 계층
IParsableRule
CMamdaniFuzzyRule
클래스 메서드
클래스 메서드
설명
Mamdani 퍼지 규칙 결론을 가져오고 설정하기
Mamdani 퍼지 규칙 가중치를 가져오고 설정하기
클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드
CGenericFuzzyRule 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
Condition, Condition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition