CMamdaniFuzzyRule

Mamdani형 퍼지 추론 — 퍼지 시스템의 두 가지 기본 유형 중 하나. 퍼지 항을 사용하여 출력 변수 값을 설정.

설명

Mamdani 알고리즘에 대한 퍼지 논리 규칙은 다음과 같이 설명될 수 있다:

fuzzy_mamdani_rule

위치:

  • X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — 입력 변수의 벡터;
  • Y — 출력 변수;
  • a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — 입력 변수 값의 벡터;
  • d — 출력 변수 값;
  • W — 규칙 가중치.

선언

   class CMamdaniFuzzyRule : public CGenericFuzzyRule

제목

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      IParsableRule

          CGenericFuzzyRule

              CMamdaniFuzzyRule

클래스 메서드

Conclusion

Mamdani 퍼지 규칙 결론을 가져오고 설정하기

Weight

Mamdani 퍼지 규칙 가중치를 가져오고 설정하기

클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

CGenericFuzzyRule 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

Condition, Condition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition, CreateCondition