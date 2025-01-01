MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsFuzzy LogicMembership functionsCNormalCombinationMembershipFunctionB1 B1B2Sigma1Sigma2GetValue B1 (Get method) Gets the value of the first membership function center. double B1() Return Value Value of the first membership function center. B1 (Set method) Sets the value of the first membership function center. void B1( const double b1 // first center value ) Parameters b [in] Value of the first membership function center. CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction B2