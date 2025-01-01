DocumentationSections
B1 (Get method)

Gets the value of the first membership function center.

double  B1()

Return Value

Value of the first membership function center.

B1 (Set method)

Sets the value of the first membership function center.

void  B1(
   const double  b1      // first center value  
   )

Parameters

b

[in]  Value of the first membership function center.

