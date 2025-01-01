DocumentationSections
Adds an element to the end of the array.

bool  Add(
   string  element      // element to add
   )

Parameters

element

[in] Value of the element to add to the array.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot add an element.

Example:

//--- example for CArrayString::Add(string)
#include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayString *array=new CArrayString;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- add arrays elements
   for(int i=0;i<100;i++)
     {
      if(!array.Add(IntegerToString(i)))
        {
         printf("Element addition error");
         delete array;
         return;
        }
     }
   //--- use array
   //--- . . .
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }