DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardCollections de DonnéesCArrayIntType 

Type

Retourne l'identifiant du type du tableau

virtual int  Type() const

Valeur de Retour

Identifiant du type du tableau (82 pour CArrayInt).

Exemple :

//--- exemple d'utilisation de CArrayInt::Type()
#include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayInt *array=new CArrayInt;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- récupère le type du tableau
   int type=array.Type();
   //--- supprime le tableau
   delete array;
  }