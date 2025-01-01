DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene l'identificatore tipo array.

virtual int  Type() const

Valore di ritorno

Identificatore tipo array (per CArrayInt - 82).

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CArrayInt::Type()
#include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayInt *array=new CArrayInt;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Errore creazione oggetto");
      return;
     }
   //--- ottiene il tipo dell'array
   int type=array.Type();
   //--- elimina array
   delete array;
  }