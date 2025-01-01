DocumentationSections
Copies the elements of one array to another.

bool  AssignArray(
   const CArrayInt*  src      // pointer to the source
   )

Parameters

src

[in] Pointer to an instance of the CArrayInt class used as a source of elements to copy.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot copy the elements.

Example:

//--- example for CArrayInt::AssignArray(const CArrayInt*)
#include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayInt *array=new CArrayInt;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- create source array
   CArrayInt *src  =new CArrayInt;
   if(src==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- add source arrays elements
   //--- . . .
   //--- assign another array
   if(!array.AssignArray(src))
     {
      printf("Array assigned error");
      delete src;
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- arrays is identical
   //--- delete source array
   delete src;
   //--- use array
   //--- . . .
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }