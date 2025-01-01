DocumentationSections
Arrows with fixed code

"Arrows with fixed code" are classes for simplified access to the properties of the following graphical objects:

Class name

Arrow object name

CChartObjectArrowCheck

"Arrow Check"

CChartObjectArrowDown

"Arrow Down"

CChartObjectArrowUp

"Arrow Up"

CChartObjectArrowStop

"Arrow Stop"

CChartObjectArrowThumbDown

"Good" ("Thumbs up")

CChartObjectArrowThumbUp

"Bad" ("Thumbs down")

CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice

"Left price" arrow

CChartObjectArrowRightPrice

"Right price" arrow

Description

"Arrows with fixed code" classes provide access to the object properties.

Declarations

   class CChartObjectArrowCheck      : public CChartObjectArrow;
   class CChartObjectArrowDown       : public CChartObjectArrow;
   class CChartObjectArrowUp         : public CChartObjectArrow;
   class CChartObjectArrowStop       : public CChartObjectArrow;
   class CChartObjectArrowThumbDown  : public CChartObjectArrow;
   class CChartObjectArrowThumbUp    : public CChartObjectArrow;
   class CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice  : public CChartObjectArrow;
   class CChartObjectArrowRightPrice : public CChartObjectArrow;

Title

   <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates the graphical object matching the class

Properties

 

ArrowCode

"Stub" for symbol code change method

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

See also

