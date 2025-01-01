Arrows with fixed code
"Arrows with fixed code" are classes for simplified access to the properties of the following graphical objects:
Class name
Arrow object name
CChartObjectArrowCheck
"Arrow Check"
CChartObjectArrowDown
"Arrow Down"
CChartObjectArrowUp
"Arrow Up"
CChartObjectArrowStop
"Arrow Stop"
CChartObjectArrowThumbDown
"Good" ("Thumbs up")
CChartObjectArrowThumbUp
"Bad" ("Thumbs down")
CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice
"Left price" arrow
CChartObjectArrowRightPrice
"Right price" arrow
Description
"Arrows with fixed code" classes provide access to the object properties.
Declarations
class CChartObjectArrowCheck : public CChartObjectArrow;
Title
<ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>
Class Methods by Groups
Create
Creates the graphical object matching the class
Properties
"Stub" for symbol code change method
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual method of identification
See also