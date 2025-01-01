Arrows with fixed code

"Arrows with fixed code" are classes for simplified access to the properties of the following graphical objects:

Class name Arrow object name CChartObjectArrowCheck "Arrow Check" CChartObjectArrowDown "Arrow Down" CChartObjectArrowUp "Arrow Up" CChartObjectArrowStop "Arrow Stop" CChartObjectArrowThumbDown "Good" ("Thumbs up") CChartObjectArrowThumbUp "Bad" ("Thumbs down") CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice "Left price" arrow CChartObjectArrowRightPrice "Right price" arrow

Description

"Arrows with fixed code" classes provide access to the object properties.

Declarations

class CChartObjectArrowCheck : public CChartObjectArrow;

class CChartObjectArrowDown : public CChartObjectArrow;

class CChartObjectArrowUp : public CChartObjectArrow;

class CChartObjectArrowStop : public CChartObjectArrow;

class CChartObjectArrowThumbDown : public CChartObjectArrow;

class CChartObjectArrowThumbUp : public CChartObjectArrow;

class CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice : public CChartObjectArrow;

class CChartObjectArrowRightPrice : public CChartObjectArrow;

Title

<ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates the graphical object matching the class Properties ArrowCode "Stub" for symbol code change method Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

See also

