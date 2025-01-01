- Expressions
- Arithmetic Operations
- Assignment Operations
- Operations of Relation
- Boolean Operations
- Bitwise Operations
- Other Operations
- Precedence Rules
Assignment Operations
The value of the expression that includes the given operation is the value of the left operand after assignment:
|
Assigning the value of x to the y variable y = x;
The following operations unite arithmetic or bitwise operations with operation of assignment:
|
Adding x to the y variable y += x;
Bitwise operations can be applied to integers only. When performing the operation of the logical shift of the y representation to the right/left by x bits, the 5 smallest binary digits of the x value are used, the highest ones are dropped, i.e. the shift is made to 0-31 bits.
By %= operation (y value by module of x), the result sign is equal to the sign of divided number.
The assignment operator can be used several times in an expression . In this case the processing of the expression is performed from left to right:
|
y=x=3;
First, the variable x will be assigned the value 3, then the y variable will be assigned the value of x, i.e. also 3.
