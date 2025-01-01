Assignment Operations

The value of the expression that includes the given operation is the value of the left operand after assignment:

Assigning the value of x to the y variable y = x;

The following operations unite arithmetic or bitwise operations with operation of assignment:

Adding x to the y variable y += x;

Subtracting x from the y variable y -= x;

Multiplying the y variable by x y *= x;

Dividing the y variable by x y /= x;

Reminder of division of the y variable by x y %= x;

Shift of the binary representation of y to the right by x bits y >>= x;

Shift of the binary representation of y to the left by x bits y <<= x;

AND bitwise operation of binary representations of y and x y &= x;

OR bitwise operation of binary representations of y and x y |= x;

Excluding OR bitwise operation of binary representations of y and x y ^= x;

Bitwise operations can be applied to integers only. When performing the operation of the logical shift of the y representation to the right/left by x bits, the 5 smallest binary digits of the x value are used, the highest ones are dropped, i.e. the shift is made to 0-31 bits.

By %= operation (y value by module of x), the result sign is equal to the sign of divided number.

The assignment operator can be used several times in an expression . In this case the processing of the expression is performed from left to right:

y=x=3;

First, the variable x will be assigned the value 3, then the y variable will be assigned the value of x, i.e. also 3.

See also

Precedence Rules