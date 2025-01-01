MQL5 ReferenceLanguage BasicsOperations and Expressions
- Expressions
- Arithmetic Operations
- Assignment Operations
- Operations of Relation
- Boolean Operations
- Bitwise Operations
- Other Operations
- Precedence Rules
Operations and Expressions
Some characters and character sequences are of a special importance. These are so-called operation symbols, for example:
|
+ - * / % Symbols of arithmetic operations
Operation symbols are used in expressions and have sense when appropriate operands are given to them. Punctuation marks are emphasized, as well. These are parentheses, braces, comma, colon, and semicolon.
Operation symbols, punctuation marks, and spaces are used to separate language elements from each other.
This section contains the description of the following topics: