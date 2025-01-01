Operations and Expressions

Some characters and character sequences are of a special importance. These are so-called operation symbols, for example:

+ - * / % Symbols of arithmetic operations

&& || Symbols of logical operations

= += *= Characters assignment operators

Operation symbols are used in expressions and have sense when appropriate operands are given to them. Punctuation marks are emphasized, as well. These are parentheses, braces, comma, colon, and semicolon.

Operation symbols, punctuation marks, and spaces are used to separate language elements from each other.

This section contains the description of the following topics: