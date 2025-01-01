- Function Call
- Passing Parameters
- Function Overloading
- Operation Overloading
- Description of External Functions
- Exporting Functions
- Event Handling Functions
External functions defined in another module must be explicitly described. The description includes returned type, function name and series of input parameters with their types. The absence of such a description can lead to errors when compiling, building, or executing a program. When describing an external object, use the keyword #import indicating the module.
Examples:
#import "user32.dll"
With the help of import, it is easy to describe functions that are called from external DLL or compiled EX5 libraries. EX5 libraries are compiled ex5 files, which have the library property. Only function described with the export modifier can be imported from EX5 libraries.
Please keep in mind that DLL and EX5 libraries should have different names (regardless of the directories they are located in) if they are imported together. All imported functions have the scope resolution corresponding to the library's "file name".
Example:
#import "kernel32.dll"
