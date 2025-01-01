//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序开始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 矩阵的加法和乘法操作

CMatrix A(3),B(3),C();

//--- 准备数组行

double a1[3]={1,2,3}, a2[3]={2,3,1}, a3[3]={3,1,2};

double b1[3]={3,2,1}, b2[3]={1,3,2}, b3[3]={2,1,3};

//--- 填补矩阵

A[0]=a1; A[1]=a2; A[2]=a3;

B[0]=b1; B[1]=b2; B[2]=b3;

//--- 在专家日志输出矩阵

Print("---- Elements of matrix A");

Print(A.String());

Print("---- Elements of matrix B");

Print(B.String());



//--- 矩阵加法

Print("---- Addition of matrices A and B");

C=A+B;

//--- 输出格式化字符串表示

Print(C.String());



//--- 矩阵乘法

Print("---- Multiplication of matrices A and B");

C=A*B;

Print(C.String());



//--- 现在我们展示如何在动态数组matrix[i][j]风格下得到值

Print("Output the values of matrix C elementwise");

//--- 通过矩阵行 - CRow 对象 - 循环

for(int i=0;i<3;i++)

{

string com="| ";

//--- 形成矩阵的行值

for(int j=0;j<3;j++)

{

//--- 通过行数和列数获得矩阵元素

double element=C[i][j];// [i] - 在数组 m_rows[]访问CRow ,

// [j] - 重载CRow索引操作符

com=com+StringFormat("a(%d,%d)=%G ; ",i,j,element);

}

com+="|";

//--- 输出行值

Print(com);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 类 "行" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CRow

{

private:

double m_array[];

public:

//--- 构造函数和析构函数

CRow(void) { ArrayResize(m_array,0); }

CRow(const CRow &r) { this=r; }

CRow(const double &array[]);

~CRow(void){};

//--- 行的元素数

int Size(void) const { return(ArraySize(m_array));}

//--- 返回一个字符串值

string String(void) const;

//--- 索引操作符

double operator[](int i) const { return(m_array[i]); }

//--- 赋值操作符

void operator=(const double &array[]); // 数组

void operator=(const CRow & r); // 另一个 CRow 对象

double operator*(const CRow &o); // CRow 对象乘法

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 构造函数初始化数组行 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CRow::CRow(const double &array[])

{

int size=ArraySize(array);

//--- 如果数组不为空

if(size>0)

{

ArrayResize(m_array,size);

//--- 填值

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

m_array[i]=array[i];

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 数组赋值操作 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CRow::operator=(const double &array[])

{

int size=ArraySize(array);

if(size==0) return;

//--- 填充数组值

ArrayResize(m_array,size);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++) m_array[i]=array[i];

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CRow 赋值操作 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CRow::operator=(const CRow &r)

{

int size=r.Size();

if(size==0) return;

//--- 填充数组值

ArrayResize(m_array,size);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++) m_array[i]=r[i];

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 另一行乘法的操作符 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double CRow::operator*(const CRow &o)

{

double res=0;

//--- 验证

int size=Size();

if(size!=o.Size() || size==0)

{

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Failed to multiply two matrices, their sizes are different");

return(res);

}

//--- 乘以数组elementwise 并添加产品

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

res+=m_array[i]*o[i];

//--- 结果

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 返回格式化字符串表示方式 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string CRow::String(void) const

{

string out="";

//--- 如果数组大小大于零

int size=ArraySize(m_array);

//--- 我们只使用一个非零的数组元素

if(size>0)

{

out="{";

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

//--- 收集字符串的值

out+=StringFormat(" %G;",m_array[i]);

}

out+=" }";

}

//--- 结果

return(out);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 类 "Matrix" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CMatrix

{

private:

CRow m_rows[];



public:

//--- 构造函数和析构函数

CMatrix(void);

CMatrix(int rows) { ArrayResize(m_rows,rows); }

~CMatrix(void){};

//--- 得到矩阵大小

int Rows() const { return(ArraySize(m_rows)); }

int Cols() const { return(Rows()>0? m_rows[0].Size():0); }

//--- 以CRow行的形式返回列的值

CRow GetColumnAsRow(const int col_index) const;

//--- 返回字符串矩阵值

string String(void) const;

//--- 索引操作符返回一个字符串数字

CRow *operator[](int i) const { return(GetPointer(m_rows[i])); }

//--- 加法操作符

CMatrix operator+(const CMatrix &m);

//--- 乘法操作符

CMatrix operator*(const CMatrix &m);

//--- 赋值操作符

CMatrix *operator=(const CMatrix &m);

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 默认构造函数，创建和零行的数组 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix::CMatrix(void)

{

//--- 零矩阵的行数

ArrayResize(m_rows,0);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 返回CRow形式的列值 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CRow CMatrix::GetColumnAsRow(const int col_index) const

{

//--- 获得列值的变量

CRow row();

//--- 矩阵的行数

int rows=Rows();

//--- 如果大于零的行数,执行操作

if(rows>0)

{

//--- 接收col_index索引列的值的数组

double array[];

ArrayResize(array,rows);

//--- 填充数组

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++)

{

//--- 检查i行的列数 - 它可能超过数组的限制

if(col_index>=this[i].Size())

{

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Error! Column number ",col_index,"> row size ",i);

break; // 行将是未初始化对象

}

array[i]=this[i][col_index];

}

//--- 基于数组值创建CRow行

row=array;

}

//--- 结果

return(row);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 两个矩阵的加法 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix CMatrix::operator+(const CMatrix &m)

{

//--- 通过矩阵的行数和列数

int cols=m.Cols();

int rows=m.Rows();

//--- 接收相加结果的矩阵

CMatrix res(rows);

//--- 矩阵大小必须匹配

if(cols!=Cols() || rows!=Rows())

{

//--- 无法相加

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Failed to add two matrices, their sizes are different");

return(res);

}

//--- 辅助数组

double arr[];

ArrayResize(arr,cols);

//--- 通过行相加

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++)

{

//--- 写下数组中矩阵字符串的加法结果

for(int k=0;k<cols;k++)

{

arr[k]=this[i][k]+m[i][k];

}

//--- 将数组放在矩阵行

res[i]=arr;

}

//--- 返回矩阵相加结果

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 两个矩阵的乘法 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix CMatrix::operator*(const CMatrix &m)

{

//--- 第一个矩阵的列数，通过矩阵的行数

int cols1=Cols();

int rows2=m.Rows();

int rows1=Rows();

int cols2=m.Cols();

//--- 接收相加结果的矩阵

CMatrix res(rows1);

//--- 矩阵应该协调

if(cols1!=rows2)

{

//--- 不能相乘

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Failed to multiply two matrices, format is not compatible "

"- number of columns in the first factor should be equal to the number of rows in the second");

return(res);

}

//--- 辅助数组

double arr[];

ArrayResize(arr,cols1);

//--- 在矩阵乘法中填写该行

for(int i=0;i<rows1;i++)// 通过行

{

//--- 重置接收数组

ArrayInitialize(arr,0);

//--- 通过行的元素

for(int k=0;k<cols1;k++)

{

//--- 利用m矩阵的k列的值用于CRow

CRow column=m.GetColumnAsRow(k);

//--- 两行相乘，在i-th元素写下矢量标量乘法的结果

arr[k]=this[i]*column;

}

//--- 将数组arr[]至于矩阵i-th行

res[i]=arr;

}

//--- 返回两个矩阵的产物

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 赋值操作 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix *CMatrix::operator=(const CMatrix &m)

{

//--- 查找和设置行数

int rows=m.Rows();

ArrayResize(m_rows,rows);

//--- 填充我们传递矩阵行值的行

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++) this[i]=m[i];

//---

return(GetPointer(this));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 矩阵的字符串表示 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string CMatrix::String(void) const

{

string out="";

int rows=Rows();

//--- 形成字符串的字符串

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++)

{

out=out+this[i].String()+"\r

";

}

//--- 结果

return(out);

}