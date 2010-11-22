Author:

Cheftrader*

Description:

A framework to build and test systems, which use stop-Orders to enter a position. Pending orders and postions are handled based on a daily system. The entry logik (STP-value calculation) can be easily changed in the mqh-file.

Further features:

- risk management, enable/disable trailing stop

- money management, determine positions size depending on account profit

- kill pending orders at a dedicated time (hour)

- close positions after a dedicated duration since opening

- filter methods to be used for optimization (e.g. trade results for different days of the week)

- send significant equity changes via mail

Recommendations:

Optimize long and short parameters separatly (e.g. side=-1)

Start with a simple idea: e.g. place sell-stop at yesterdays low (sample in mqh-file)

Test and optimize with lotsize 0.1, without money- and risk management (maxLot=0.1). Advantage: Payoff in tester is scaled in pips

Begin testing with automatic close of position after 1hour or another duration/live time of position (closetimeperiod = 3600)

If your entry approach works, skip duration based close of position and optimize risk management parameters (SL, TP, SLslope)

Test if your system is stable on dedicated days of the week: E.g. set dayfilter to 1 - only on mondays stp-entry orders are placed.

Finally test money management (maxLot, PercentOfProfit)

extern double SL = 8 ; extern double TP = 20.5 ; extern double SLslope = 0.8 ; extern int side = - 1 ; extern int PercentOfProfit = 30 ; extern double MaxLot = 10.0 ; extern int dayfilter = 7 ;

* This EA was inspired by the work of RomanY

http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9321