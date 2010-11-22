Join our fan page
STP-Entry Framework Daily V1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
15636
Cheftrader*
A framework to build and test systems, which use stop-Orders to enter a position. Pending orders and postions are handled based on a daily system. The entry logik (STP-value calculation) can be easily changed in the mqh-file.
- risk management, enable/disable trailing stop
- money management, determine positions size depending on account profit
- kill pending orders at a dedicated time (hour)
- close positions after a dedicated duration since opening
- filter methods to be used for optimization (e.g. trade results for different days of the week)
- send significant equity changes via mail
- Optimize long and short parameters separatly (e.g. side=-1)
- Start with a simple idea: e.g. place sell-stop at yesterdays low (sample in mqh-file)
- Test and optimize with lotsize 0.1, without money- and risk management (maxLot=0.1). Advantage: Payoff in tester is scaled in pips
- Begin testing with automatic close of position after 1hour or another duration/live time of position (closetimeperiod = 3600)
- If your entry approach works, skip duration based close of position and optimize risk management parameters (SL, TP, SLslope)
- Test if your system is stable on dedicated days of the week: E.g. set dayfilter to 1 - only on mondays stp-entry orders are placed.
Finally test money management (maxLot, PercentOfProfit)
extern double SL = 8; // StopLoss in Basepoints: 1/10000 or 100/10000 = 1/100 for JPY extern double TP = 20.5; // TakeProfit in Basepoints extern double SLslope = 0.8; // Trailing stop uses only a part [e.g. 0.8] of the reached trade profit. // If > 1.0 trailing stops are deactivated extern int side = -1; // LONG = 1, SHORT = -1, place orders in both directions: 0 extern int PercentOfProfit = 30; // Risk [in %] of already reached Profit in Account, // used to calculate position size extern double MaxLot = 10.0; // maximal lot for trading extern int dayfilter = 7; // place pending oders alldays = 7 or only on dayofweek 1 (monday)...5 (friday)
* This EA was inspired by the work of RomanYhttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/romany
http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9321
