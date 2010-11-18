Author:

Gopal Krishan Doda



This is the modified version of Donchian channel indicator, popularly known as famous turtle indicator. I've modified it after removing 2 lines. The result is a single line, making a simple but one of the powerful indicator.

Buy: When price closes above Doda-Donchian line

Sell: When price closes below Doda-Donchian line

Stop-loss: Few pips away from Doda-Donchian line.

Works with any currency pair, CFD etc.











Recommendations: