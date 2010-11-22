CodeBaseSections
Emilio's Trend Line Breakout Alerter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Emilio Reale
General.mq4 (40.31 KB) view
TrendLineAlert.mq4 (2.32 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\
General.mqh (7.96 KB) view
Emilio Reale is a professional trader that makes some useful tool and places in public domain to help others to use his ordinary daily working tools.

The Alerter simply works on 1 or 2 trendlines and plays a sound file when the trendline has been broken so the only think you must do is name correctly the trendlines

Place the mqh file in the include directory, the general.mq4 in the libraries directory and the trendlinealert.mq4 in the indicators directory

