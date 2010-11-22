Author:



Emilio Reale is a professional trader that makes some useful tool and places in public domain to help others to use his ordinary daily working tools.

The Alerter simply works on 1 or 2 trendlines and plays a sound file when the trendline has been broken so the only think you must do is name correctly the trendlines

Image:

Place the mqh file in the include directory, the general.mq4 in the libraries directory and the trendlinealert.mq4 in the indicators directory