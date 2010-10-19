Watch how to download trading robots for free
MACD Mirror - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The Next Generation of MA Mirror, completed with SignalSMA.
ENTRY BUY after the Red Line Cross Up the Blue Line and EXIT BUY after the Gold line Cross Up the Red Line (above the Blue Line).
For the opposite position : ENTRY SELL after the Red Line Cross Down.
SDL_MAM
Upgraded version of Slope Direction Line.RSI Mirror
Another simple, powerfull and profitable Mirror Indicator.
error EA but with run with profit!
an EA , run with a profit this is Error EA in error, so you can correct the EA, But no use EApSAR bug 4
Opens and closes orders using parabolic SAR signals now with improved features.