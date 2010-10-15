Watch how to download trading robots for free
SDL_MAM - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Upgraded version of Slope Direction Line.
Entry Sell or Exit Buy when Red and Entry Buy or Exit Sell when Blue.
For conservative trader use this indicator (as exit indicator) together with MA_Mirror (as entry indicator).
RSI Mirror
Another simple, powerfull and profitable Mirror Indicator.MA_Mirror EA
Based on the idea of pramono72 I wrote an Expert Advisor for it. It may also server as a simple way to write expert advisors using an include file and very few code lines.
MACD Mirror
The Next Generation of MA Mirror, completed with SignalSMA.error EA but with run with profit!
an EA , run with a profit this is Error EA in error, so you can correct the EA, But no use EA