Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
error EA but with run with profit! - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15134
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
test at 1 june~1 Oct, 2010
Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Initial deposit: 10000.00
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|28819.63
|Gross profit
|31332.83
|Gross loss
|-2513.20
|Profit factor
|12.47
|Expected payoff
|28.99
|Absolute drawdown
|9666.55
|Maximal drawdown
|28259.28 (98.83%)
|Relative drawdown
|98.83% (28259.28)
|Total trades
|994
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|994 (99.09%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|985 (99.09%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (0.91%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|61.00
|loss trade
|-305.00
|Average
|profit trade
|31.81
|loss trade
|-279.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|985 (31332.83)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|9 (-2513.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|31332.83 (985)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2513.20 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|985
|consecutive losses
|9
MACD Mirror
The Next Generation of MA Mirror, completed with SignalSMA.SDL_MAM
Upgraded version of Slope Direction Line.
pSAR bug 4
Opens and closes orders using parabolic SAR signals now with improved features.X bug
Opens orders using moving average crosses.