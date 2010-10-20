CodeBaseSections
Experts

error EA but with run with profit! - expert for MetaTrader 4

Lam K
Views:
15134
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
errorEA.mq4 (7.96 KB) view
errorEA.zip (172.36 KB)
errorEA.mq4 (7.96 KB) view
errorEA.zip (172.36 KB)
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

test at 1 june~1 Oct, 2010

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)

Initial deposit: 10000.00

Total net profit 28819.63 Gross profit 31332.83 Gross loss -2513.20
Profit factor 12.47 Expected payoff 28.99
Absolute drawdown 9666.55 Maximal drawdown 28259.28 (98.83%) Relative drawdown 98.83% (28259.28)
Total trades 994 Short positions (won %) 0 (0.00%) Long positions (won %) 994 (99.09%)
Profit trades (% of total) 985 (99.09%) Loss trades (% of total) 9 (0.91%)
Largest profit trade 61.00 loss trade -305.00
Average profit trade 31.81 loss trade -279.24
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 985 (31332.83) consecutive losses (loss in money) 9 (-2513.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 31332.83 (985) consecutive loss (count of losses) -2513.20 (9)
Average consecutive wins 985 consecutive losses 9

