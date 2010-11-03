Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
X bug - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14336
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Opens orders using moving average crosses. The below chart is from 1/1/2010 to 2/11/2010 on eurusd. For the complete strategy tester report check the attached zip file.
Visit www.forexyangu.com for more free forex resources !!!
pSAR bug 4
Opens and closes orders using parabolic SAR signals now with improved features.error EA but with run with profit!
an EA , run with a profit this is Error EA in error, so you can correct the EA, But no use EA
Fibonacci for visual and coding use
Whether you use Fibonacci for visual trading or for automated trading, this Fibonacci will handle it. Works across multiple timeframes and pairs.dailyTrendReversal_D1
Underlyings for this EA are the daily opening (o1), the daily high (h1) and the daily low (l1). The distances from each other in a maximum of 3 steps form the filter base, which is confirmed by the CCI.