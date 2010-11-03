CodeBaseSections
Experts

X bug - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
14336
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
X_bug.mq4 (16.65 KB) view
Xbug.zip (481.65 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance

Opens orders using moving average crosses. The below chart is from 1/1/2010 to 2/11/2010 on eurusd. For the complete strategy tester report check the attached zip file.

Visit www.forexyangu.com for more free forex resources !!!



