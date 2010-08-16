CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Slope Rsi MTF Expert - expert for MetaTrader 4

lbranjord
Views:
22179
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

Please test this and tell me what you see.

I don't think it is profitable really, just appears that way. It may be over-fitting, or it may just work well. Enjoy the code anyhow :)

Indicator for slope must be named: Slope_Direction_Line_Alert Or just use the one I've attached.

Image:

HML Rainbow HML Rainbow

The High, Median, Low of every timeframe in MT4, 24 lines of varying colors, showing the highs lows and median based on price behaviors.

Cycleidentifier-cyclops Cycleidentifier-cyclops

The Cyclops follows the Cycleidentifier indicator, plus SMA and RSI for filter. It is taking a trade when the indi shows a bold two spike. The filter is suppose to confirm with that but the repaint of the spike seems to make this a Martingale effort.

Huge Income Huge Income

Start balance 10000$, trade on eur/usd ,Daily timeframe, only short

Take-profit Eur/Usd Take-profit Eur/Usd

Ea optimised on H4 based on low trailing stop