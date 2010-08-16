Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Huge Income - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21765
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Slope Rsi MTF Expert
Enjoy this simple Expert AdvisorHML Rainbow
The High, Median, Low of every timeframe in MT4, 24 lines of varying colors, showing the highs lows and median based on price behaviors.
Take-profit Eur/Usd
Ea optimised on H4 based on low trailing stopChange Percentage
This indicator shows the change in percentage between the Close of the current period and the previous one.