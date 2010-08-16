CodeBaseSections
Take-profit Eur/Usd - expert for MetaTrader 4

christopher
I tested this Ea on multiple pairs but the best result are on Eur/Usd timeframe H4 long&short, account deposit 10 000$

Expert-Profit

for your service!!

Huge Income Huge Income

Start balance 10000$, trade on eur/usd ,Daily timeframe, only short

Slope Rsi MTF Expert Slope Rsi MTF Expert

Enjoy this simple Expert Advisor

Change Percentage Change Percentage

This indicator shows the change in percentage between the Close of the current period and the previous one.

Double Zero EA Double Zero EA

Double zero cross level is the signal to open position and/or close.Settings for H4 TF.