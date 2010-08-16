Watch how to download trading robots for free
Take-profit Eur/Usd - expert for MetaTrader 4
I tested this Ea on multiple pairs but the best result are on Eur/Usd timeframe H4 long&short, account deposit 10 000$
for your service!!
Huge Income
Start balance 10000$, trade on eur/usd ,Daily timeframe, only shortSlope Rsi MTF Expert
