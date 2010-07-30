Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Extreme RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 47758
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
Draws arrows when RSI returns back from extreme zone.
Expert advisor edition is in the codebase (Easiest RSI).
Second Easiest
Works with open, high, and low prices of the current day.Modified Brooky Strength Indicator
Displays the stength of a currency based on 7 of its crosses. Origianally done by Brooky a few pages back in the code base.
Easiest RSI
Opens position when RSI returns from extreme level.A highly profitable Ea
This Ea operate the best setting on a daily time frame