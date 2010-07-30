CodeBaseSections
Extreme RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Extreme_RSI.mq4 (2.08 KB) view
Description:

Draws arrows when RSI returns back from extreme zone.


Expert advisor edition is in the codebase (Easiest RSI).

Second Easiest Second Easiest

Works with open, high, and low prices of the current day.

Modified Brooky Strength Indicator Modified Brooky Strength Indicator

Displays the stength of a currency based on 7 of its crosses. Origianally done by Brooky a few pages back in the code base.

Easiest RSI Easiest RSI

Opens position when RSI returns from extreme level.

A highly profitable Ea A highly profitable Ea

This Ea operate the best setting on a daily time frame