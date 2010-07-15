CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Big Times - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Haroun Boutamani
Views:
20463
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
Big_Times.mq4 (2.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

This indicator reflects the positive difference between the High and Low of the period.

Sudden price changes may tell of change of direction for the trend.

Enjoy!

Image:

Average Change V 0 Average Change V 0

This is the basic version of the Average Change indicator

Indicator Pivot Multi Time Indicator Pivot Multi Time

Indicator that shows two resistance levels, 2 levels of support and pivot, they calculated the traditional way.

DoubleDragon DoubleDragon

Simple Momentum x 2

Universal Ranger Universal Ranger

Shows low high from the last bar from other timeframe. Timeframe can be changed